Three Things to Watch in Titans vs. Saints
The Tennessee Titans are just over two weeks away from the start of the regular season, but they still have one final preseason tune-up against the New Orleans Saints to get to.
Here's a look at three things to watch going into Sunday's contest:
How Will Starting Offense Look?
The Titans starters didn't get any run against the Seattle Seahawks, mostly due to the fact that they were in joint practices with them leading up to the game.
Will Levis will draw the start and play "a few series" regardless of what the Saints decide to do with their starters.
This is Levis' final chance to get some live reps against another team before the most important season of his career, so he needs to build some confidence leading up to the team's regular season opener.
Can Malik Willis Redeem Himself?
Willis drew the start for the Titans against the Seahawks last week, but he failed to get a score on the board and threw an interception against Seattle.
With one final chance to leave an impression on the coaching staff, Willis needs to find a way to lead some scoring drives on Sunday. It will be difficult because he's not expected to have as much of a chance as he did last week, but he should get an opportunity — even if it could be too little too late.
Special Teams Will Make Difference
There are only a handful of roster spots up for grabs, and those competing for a space on the team will likely have some kind of role on special teams during the season.
Anyone who makes a big tackle or smart play in the third unit could increase their chances of making the roster.
Kickoff between the Titans and Saints is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.
