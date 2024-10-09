NFC Contender Named Threat to Steal Titans WR
The Tennessee Titans have been mentioned in a lot of trade speculation surrounding star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Despite all of the speculation, they may opt to end up keeping him for the rest of the year.
If they do keep him, there is a chance that they could lose him in the offseason.
Hopkins could very well hit the open free agency market. Should that end up being the case, there would be quite a few contenders around the NFL that would have interest in signing him.
Bleacher Report has suggested a new team to keep an eye on. They are urging the Detroit Lions to monitor Hopkins and potentially sign him in free agency next offseason.
"While Amon-Ra St. Brown is coming off an All-Pro campaign and Jameson Williams is starting to find his stride, the Lions could use one more wideout to fill the third spot on the depth chart. Also, Tim Patrick and Allen Robinson are only on one-year deals, so the team will need someone to fill the void. Hopkins isn't the player he used to be, but he can still be productive with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns last season while working with two starting quarterbacks. Also, the 32-year-old might be willing to take a cheaper deal if it means playing for a Super Bowl contender."
Jared Goff would be a huge fan of the Lions bringing Hopkins onboard. The 32-year-old star may not be the dominant top-five wide receiver threat that he used to be, but he's still an impact player.
Through four games this season, he has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He has not fit well with the new-look offense. However, Will Levis hasn't been able to fire on all cylinders just yet either.
Joining Detroit would give Hopkins a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. In fact, he could end up being the piece that pushes the Lions over the top and into the Super Bowl.
Outside of Detroit, there would be a lot of teams interested in adding Hopkins. If the Titans let him get away, there would be a lot of competition to sign him. Hopkins would have his choice of where to play the next chapter of his career.
This is something to keep an eye on. It will be interesting to see if Tennessee opts to move him at the deadline and get as much value as they can instead of letting him walk in free agency. But, if the Titans view him as a long-term option, they could simply keep him and try to work out a new deal.
All of that being said, the Lions are certainly a team that would make sense for Hopkins. They will be a legitimate threat if he ends up leaving Tennessee, which seems to be the most likely option.
