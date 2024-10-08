Titans Showing Interest in Two Intriguing LB's
The Tennessee Titans may have started off the season with a 1-3 record, but they are not giving up just yet. They still firmly believe that they have enough talent to compete in the AFC.
While a rough start can be difficult to bounce back from, there is no reason to panic just yet.
With that in mind, the Titans are looking into potential additions that could improve the team. They brought in two intriguing linebackers on Monday for workouts.
According to a report from Howard Balzer, Tennessee worked out both Shaq Lawson and Terrell Lewis.
Obviously, Lawson is the bigger name of the two. He has had a fairly successful eight-year career in the NFL so far.
Last season, Lawson played in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills. He ended up recording 13 tackles and a sack. In 2022 with the Bills, he had 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Lewis, on the other hand, has played three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He did not play during the 2023 campaign.
Throughout his three-year NFL career, Lewis has played in 30 games, racking up 40 total tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and three defended passes.
Both players would be able to come in and play a role if they were signed. They're both proven NFL players with a track record of being able to play in game action.
At this point in time, no reports have emerged about the Titans signing either player. They may end up passing on the opportunity, but they're clearly open to making some moves to improve the defense.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Tennessee ends up making any moves. They could certainly use more talent, but they won't force a move. If it's something that could improve the team, the front office would not hesitate to pull the trigger.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!