Titans Projected to Land College Football Superstar
At this point in time, the Tennessee Titans seem to be headed for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite hopes that the team would be a sleeper contender in the AFC, they have started off the season with a 1-3 record and have not looked good while doing it.
Some believe that the Titans should focus on finding a replacement for quarterback Will Levis. It's understandable that there is frustration about his early-season sophomore slumb, but looking for a replacement is a bit of a reach.
Instead, Tennessee should be focusing on continuing to build a better offense around him.
Whether they target an elite wide receiver or even a more dangerous running back, the Titans should try to add weapons or protection for Levis.
Keeping that in mind, that is exactly what CBS Sports thinks they should do. In their latest mock draft, they had Tennessee using the No. 7 overall pick on Boise State dynamic running back Ashton Jeanty.
"Quarterback was a consideration here. But if first-year head coach Brian Callahan thinks he can work with second-year quarterback Will Levis, why not get your young QB arguably the best player in college football? For the last decade or so, running backs were considered fungible, but the pendulum seems to be swinging back the other way. And it's an easy leap to make when you watch Jeanty carve up whomever lines up across from him every single week."
So far during the college football season, Jeanty has been the nation's best running back. He has been unstoppable no matter who he faces.
In just five games, Jeanty has carried the football 95 times for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Broncos.
Due to his performance, he has been rapidly rising up draft boards. Being the No. 7 overall pick would be much higher than most expected coming into the 2024 season, but he has earned that kind of rise.
Jeanty would provide the Titans' offense with a home-run hitting running back. He would have a chance to immediately become the team's starter, even over Tony Pollard.
Fans may not love the idea of picking a running back so high in the draft, but Jeanty is that kind of playmaker. He would help take the offense to the next level and would alleviate a lot of pressure off of Levis.
There is still a lot of time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. No one knows where Tennessee will be picking in the draft order. But, if they're on the clock and Jeanty is available, it seems likely that he'll be in consideration to be the pick.
