Former Titans Coach Could Top Jets HC List
When the Tennessee Titans decided to part ways with former head coach Mike Vrabel, it was expected that he would find another head coaching job before the 2024 NFL season.
Obviously, that didn't end up happening.
Now, Vrabel is currently a consultant with the Cleveland Browns. However, that could change at some point in the very near future.
On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets opted to fire head coach Robert Saleh. They have named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as their interim head coach. It seems likely that they will begin their search for a new head coach either during the season or in the offseason.
Vrabel seems likely to be one of the favorites to end up landing the job when everything is said and done.
During his six-year tenure as the Titans' head coach, Vrabel ended up compiling a 54-45 record. He led the team to the playoffs three times, even making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game back in 2019.
There are quite a few potential candidates that the Jets could consider. Bill Belichick is one of the first that comes to mind. Outside of him, they could consider targeting names like Bobby Slowik, Ben Johnson, and Aaron Glenn.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that New York is making a move to win now. They aren't interested in making a mistake with their next head coaching hire. That leads belief to the idea that the Jets would prefer a proven coach.
Bringing in a coach like Vrabel would be wise for New York. He is a strong culture builder and has a proven track record. At the very least, he should be towards the top of the list of candidates.
While no one knows which direction the Jets will choose to go, this seems like a good opportunity for Vrabel to get back into coaching. He was good during his time with Tennessee, but things didn't end well. That likely leaves him with a sour taste in his mouth that he'd like to get out by landing a new job and finding success in that position.
All of that being said, it will be very interesting to see what New York chooses to do. They could let Ulbrich finish out the season as the interim head coach, but they also might consider getting aggressive and bringing in a proven head coach now.
