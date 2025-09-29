NFL Analysts Put Titans HC On Hot Seat
It's hard to imagine a scenario where Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan isn't on the hot seat. This team doesn't have their Bye until Week 10, but Titans fans likely can't endure another five games with him as head coach. Sitting at 0-4, having lost 10 straight regular season games, Callahan's seat is as hot as ever.
One of the main topics in The Athletic's Week 4 NFL takeaways was around Callahan's job. Somehow, the Titans found a way to get shutout by the 0-3 Houston Texans. If there was ever a chance for them to secure a win, it was in Houston. Now, they're staring at an 0-4 season with no light at the end of the tunnel.
"Given the recent impetuous history of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and the fact that general manager Mike Borgonzi was hired one year into Callahan’s tenure, that seat might be pretty hot," Dan Pompei said. "The Titans’ issues go beyond Cam Ward. And Callahan. It’s just a matter of who gets blamed and when."
Jourdan Rodrigue added, "I would think about as hot as the visitors bench was in Tampa Bay on Sunday, because it’s not just that the rebuilding Titans are losing — they are already taking criticism for game-management decisions, and Callahan has given up play calling. That’s a rarity so early in the season, which is notable with a rookie quarterback, whom the play caller must build a strong relationship with. Where there is some lenience, I’d imagine, is due to those words “rebuilding” and “rookie quarterback.” But when the GM and the head coach weren’t hired at the same time, you just never, ever know..."
"I’d imagine the pressure is intense. Callahan already handed off play calling to Bo Hardegree. The Titans had a brutal schedule to start the season, but getting shut out by the Texans is pretty embarrassing," Ted Nguyen wrote. "The call to hand off the ball on a third-and-12 from midfield — while down 6 points midway through the third quarter — was just cowardly. The schedule gets a bit easier, but the team has to show some more fight and improvement or Callahan’s seat will likely be scalding."
On SI's Jeremy Brener is a firm believer that the Titans should fire Callahan. At this point, they may have no choice. He's on a very, very short leash and Tennessee has failed to get anything productive out of their 2025 No. 1 overall pick. One could argue that rookie WR Elic Ayomanor has been the best offensive player on this team.
Moving forward, Tennessee will do battle with the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. Both of those games are on the road, something that favors them as they haven't won at Nissan Stadium in nearly a year. One can only wonder how many games Callahan can lose before he's fired as this 0-4 start has been a nightmare.
