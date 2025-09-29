Cam Ward Has NSFW Response After Titans Loss
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is frustrated after a 26-0 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 4, keeping the team winless through the first month of the season.
Ward had a very colorful response in his postgame press conference about the offense's performance.
"Everything, from interception to penalty to an incompletion by me, a bad ball. Once we passed the 50, we're just not extending the drive. So we are keeping a book right now, we a**," Ward said.
"We're 0-4. At this point, we have nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our games and we've yet to do anything yet. We have to lock in, especially myself. Offensive line from the defensive line from the special teams to all three phases, we have to play together. We have not played together this year yet and that's just something that we want to preach about it every day, every day, we got to do better, and we're doing that, but it has to show up on Sundays. It hasn't showed up yet, but it's got to show up next week.”
Ward takes step back in loss to Texans
Ward had arguably his worst performance as a professional against the Texans, completing only 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards and an interception. The Titans never found momentum during the game, but even though the score suggests a blowout, the team was still in the contest in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 6-0 going into the fourth, the game was within Tennessee's grasp for most of the afternoon, but Ward and the offense found zero rhythm to get things going.
This was the first game Ward had quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree calling plays for him, so there could be an adjustment and feeling out period. All the Titans can do is watch the film and make whatever changes they need before the team plays the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.
Ward should look at this game as a reset in order to spring himself back towards a positive path as the team goes into October.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!