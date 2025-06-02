NFL Insider Rips Titans For Keeping Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans are in quite the pickle when it comes to the quarterback room, but the catch is that they have put themselves in what some are now calling a dysfunctional situation. This comes as the Titans seem to insist on keeping Will Levis around, despite selecting Miami Hurricanes QB and incoming rookie Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Titans are likely to give the job to Ward, Levis maintains his line in the rotation with others like Brandon Allen following behind after the Titans signed him in free agency. That raises the question, why keep Levis on the roster when you already have a starter and a backup to him when you can trade him for more value?
In a recent episode of Pro Football Network, Mike Florio ripped the Tennessee Titans for being "dysfunctional" and hanging on to Levis when most teams in this situation would let him go.
"That’s so weird about this. You can find backup quarterbacks. Why are you insistent on keeping Levis around?” Florio stated on Pro Football Focus. ‘We always look for whispers and whiffs and signs of dysfunction. That keeps you in the dysfunctional category. When you have two years with a young quarterback and it hasn’t worked out, and your team has bottomed out. You earned the number one pick, and you drafted a quarterback. Most functioning teams would get rid of the guy that is being replaced. Because it’s just a weird environment. It just adds weird and awkward into your mix.”
The Titans' junior QB started his career as a third-string, but would work his way up the roster and become the starter after a great debut in Nashville against the Atlanta Falcons, where he would throw four passing touchdowns in a single game. After that, the former Kentucky Wildcats QB would start for the majority of the remainder of the season before getting the nod in year two. Things would go bad, and Mason Rudolph would win the job.
Now the Titans will hope to improve as they will likely keep Levis, unless they can put together a worthy package to send him elsewhere.
