Titans HC Strives to Improve After Disappointing First Year
Things couldn't have gone much worse for first-year Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
He juggled trades, quarterback injuries and a lot of losing en route to going 3-14 to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
If Callahan was fired after the season, it wouldn't have been a huge shock. Some coaches have been fired for more, but the Titans are giving Callahan another shot to prove himself as to why he should lead the team.
"I think we could have done a better job [last season], and our job is to do it better the next time," Callahan said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport.
"You make adjustments, you grow, you do things differently and certainly there's parts of that that I learned lessons in, and I've learned to move forward and you try to grow and do it better the next time."
Callahan is hoping to apply the lessons he learned in his first season to change how the second go-around will end up. If he can find a way to improve on his end, the Titans should win more games this season.
Callahan has to change, but there are a lot of variables that are beyond his control. It remains to be seen if No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will be the right quarterback for the team. If he's not, Callahan may end up taking the fall.
Injuries also played a large part in why the Titans struggled so much last season. If the Titans are bit by the injury bug again, it could cost Callahan his job.
There's not much Callahan can control as the head coach, but he can do everything in his power to try and ensure that the Titans are in the best position to win.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!