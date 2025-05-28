Titans in NFL Basement Division
The Tennessee Titans are fighting for supremacy in the AFC South this season, and luckily for them, they aren't far off of their competitors.
The Houston Texans are the two-time defending champions, and while they have been the best team in the division, they are far from a major contender in the NFL.
The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, have an identity problem at quarterback and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a top-five pick this past season. All of these reasons are why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton named the AFC South as the league's worst division going into the 2025 season.
"Despite the changes and unknowns along the Texans' offensive line, they're still leaps and bounds ahead of their rivals, which speaks to how weak the AFC South could be in 2025," Moton wrote.
"The Indianapolis Colts have an uninspiring quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new coaching staff led by first-time lead skipper Liam Coen. The Tennessee Titans hope No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward can lead this franchise out of the gutter."
"If Coen helps Trevor Lawrence in a similar way he did with Baker Mayfield, who registered career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns last year, the Jaguars will be a surprise contender in the AFC South, but they're a long-shot playoff team coming off a 4-13 campaign."
"The AFC South has one high-end playoff club that must sort out uncertainties within a key position group."
The Jaguars have hope just like the Titans do, but with an established quarterback in Lawrence, their optimism is a bit higher.
The Titans don't have to do much to be better than last season, but they don't have as far of a climb thanks to the ineptitude of their division rivals.
