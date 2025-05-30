Titans' New Coach Has Big Expectations
The Tennessee Titans didn't make any considerable changes to their head coach or offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason. However, they did enact a big switch-up to their special teams unit with the hiring of former Dallas Cowboys' John Fassel to be their next special teams coordinator.
And during his first year on the job, it's clear Fassel has some high expectations for his new group, regardless of his tenure in the building.
During the Titans' opening of OTAs, Fassel gave a bit of a sneak peek of what to expect from his special teams unit for the 2025 campaign.
"Relentless, with a little wild man in it," Fassel said. "Because I think on special teams there's some of that, where if you try to be real conservative, or real perfect, or real scripted, or real schemed, I think that prohibits a little bit of the flair that comes with special teams, which is running and hitting and chasing and finishing. So that's what I would love for us to be known for, not the schematics, not even all the big-play highlights. Just the consistent motor and relentlessness, and a little bit of wild man."
"If I'd [want to] be known for something, it would be a really solid and sound special teams unit that goes nuts out there."
Fassel has been going at it on the special teams side of things for some time now, beginning in his role as a coordinator back in 2008 with the then-Oakland Raiders before having stints with the Los Angeles Rams, and most recently Dallas Cowboys.
But now, he enters a new situation in Tennessee to not only get this group back to a strong standard, but to work a few new pieces into the mix as well. The Titans added Johnny Hekker and Joey Slye as their new punter and kicker, respectively, while also bringing in an assortment of new names on the roster who could emerge as an intriguing contributor on that side of the ball as well.
Special teams can often be an overlooked aspect of the game, but the Titans showed last season just how critical having a consistent and solid group in all three phases is. Now in 2025, Fassel hopes to bring that energy to get this operation back on track.
