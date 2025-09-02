NFL Analyst Makes Bold Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans were not a good football team in 2024. They didn't have a quarterback, their receivers weren't great, they didn't have a consistent run game and their defense was one of the worst in the league. They still managed to win three games, but they landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Head Coach Brian Callahan's first season.
This year, however, the Titans should be much better. They've made a ton of improvements to pretty much every position group, most notably at quarterback with rookie Cam Ward, and should be able to at least double their win total from last year.
Heading into 2025, DraftKings has the Titans' win total set at 5.5 games. They're favored to go over that total (-140), and when you look at their schedule, it's easy to see why. They have two favorable matchups in the division with the Jaguars and Colts, and they also play teams like the Saints, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders and Patriots, who all have major question marks heading into the new year.
Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan made his predictions for each NFL team's win total, and he believes the Titans could smash the over.
"Has there been a more slept-on No. 1 overall quarterback than Cam Ward? This preseason, the Miami product did flash his potential, and should be worlds better than what Tennessee was getting at the quarterback position a year ago. With an improved offensive line and the eighth-easiest schedule in the NFL, I think the Titans surprise folks and get to 10 wins while Ward wins Offensive Rookie of the Year (+300)."
10 wins may be a bit of a stretch, but it's clear this Titans team has a much higher ceiling than last year's. They've improved their roster at pretty much every position and have one of the more favorable schedules in the league. If Cam Ward is as good as advertised and the defense is at least average, contending for the AFC South title and a playoff spot is not out of the realm of possibility for the Titans.
