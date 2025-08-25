Titans HC Provides Health Update on Key Players
The Tennessee Titans hit the road to face the Denver Broncos in just under two weeks. The Titans are touchdown underdogs at the moment, so they're going to need all the help they can get if they want to pull off the week one upset. Luckily for them, it appears they may be getting three key players back from injury before then.
Calvin Ridley sat out the final two preseason games while battling some soreness, T'Vondre Sweat has missed most of training camp with an abdominal injury and J.C. Latham has been limited with a hip injury. All three of those guys are key players for the Titans, but Head Coach Brian Callahan is confident they'll all suit up for week one.
"Training camp's not over, but for the most part, we're trying to get guys back now," said Callahan. "I thought we had a hard camp, it was physical. It's time to start bringing some legs back and getting guys fresh and ready to roll.
"As far as [Ridley, Latham and Sweat] go, it's getting them back into it and making sure we're ready to roll," Callahan continued. "I think all those guys are tracking for week one without a ton of concern at the moment. We'll see how the practice week goes, but it's time to get those guys back and get moving and get ready to go play football for real."
It appears the Titans won't be so lucky with third-year running back Tyjae Spears. The Tulane standout injured his ankle during the Titans' first preseason game against the Buccaneers, and Callahan told reporters he's likely to miss a few weeks with an ankle sprain.
"Spears is expected to probably miss some time here, a couple of weeks at least,” Callahan explained. "We’ll see, we’re waiting on some final words on a few things, but he will definitely miss some time.”
This is bad news for the Titans, who were looking to roll out a 1-2 punch of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in week one against the Broncos' stiff defense. This does open the door for rookie Kalel Mullings, who was also injured this preseason but should be good to go for week one, to get some reps, so if Spears is out, look for the rookie to get on the field.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!