Packers Have Unique Plan for Former Titans QB
Even with the looming return of Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers aren't forcing Malik Willis into a full-time backup role just yet.
According to reports from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the former Tennessee Titans quarterback's dual-threat ability could allow him to see the field in certain packages.
"If he plays on Sunday, Love won’t be 100 percent, but keep an eye on (Matt) LaFleur possibly using Willis in a package to keep the Vikings on their toes — even if Willis doesn’t start, he could get on the field," Russini wrote. "The Vikings are preparing to see both Love and Willis on Sunday."
With Love still working his way back to full health from an MCL sprain, putting his body on the line isn't the smartest move in the longterm for Green Bay. That's where Willis' legs come in.
The Titans traded Willis to Green Bay after the end of the preseason. In his return to Nashville in Week 3's 30-14 win over the Titans, Willis put together a career-best performance, finishing 13 of 19 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown. He added six carries for 73 yards and another score.
After the game, Willis took the high road when asked about playing his former team.
“I just gotta give all of the praise, honor & glory to God for giving me another opportunity," Willis told FOX. "To play this game at this level is nothing more than a blessing.”
Willis has appeaered in all three of Green Bay's games to start the regular season and is 2-0 as a starter. In Week 2's win over the Indianapolis Colts, he went 12 of 14 passing for 122 yards and one touchdown while rushing six times for 41 yards.
While Willis and the Packers are 2-1, the Titans will look to recover from an 0-3 start when they take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
