Patrick Mahomes Stat Gives Titans Hope for Will Levis
Throughout the first three games of the season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has had some turnover issues.
In those games, he has thrown five interceptions and has lost three fumbles. His struggles have started a lot of speculation that Levis may not be the long-term quarterback for the Titans.
Despite the slow start to the year, there is a new statistic that gives hope for the second-year signal caller.
Following his interception thrown against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also thrown five interceptions. Anthony Richardson, a fellow 2023 draft pick, has thrown six interceptions this season.
No one is saying that Levis is anywhere close to being the same level of quarterback as Mahomes. Instead, it's just a point to make that all quarterbacks go through turnover issues.
At just 25 years old, Levis still has plenty of time to get things on track.
Outside of his turnovers, Levis has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 579 yards and five touchdowns. He has also picked up 86 yards on the ground.
Those numbers suggest that Levis has plenty of talent. He just needs to take better care of the football. Many young quarterbacks and superstars alike go through stretches where they throw interceptions.
Hopefully, the Titans' young quarterback can put together a strong Week 4 performance on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. If he can put up big-time numbers and lead Tennessee to a win tomorrow, fans will start coming around to him again.
On the other hand, if Levis struggles and the Titans drop to 0-4 to begin the year, the panic meter will skyrocket.
A lot is riding on this week's game for both Levis and Tennessee. He needs to step up and put together a big game. In an ideal world, we'll be talking about Levis breakout of his slump and showing his franchise quarterback potential once again on Tuesday morning.
