Calvin Ridley Sends Strong Message to Titans
The Tennessee Titans are flying to South Beach today ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
It should be a quick business trip for the Titans, who look to get their first win of the 2024 season on the road.
After losing their first three games, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley expressed how important it would be for the Titans to get their first win of the year against the Dolphins.
“We need a win,” Ridley said via Titans insider Paul Kuharsky. “We need to get a win and getting it on Monday Night Football … against the Miami Dolphins, a pretty good team, that would just slingshot us to who knows where.”
The Titans have an 0-3 record, but there is more than meets the eye. They were up by 17 points on the road in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but turnovers in the second half led to a collapse and a loss. The Titans also led at halftime when they faced off against the New York Jets in Week 2, but they couldn't get the job done there either.
The main reason behind the team's losses have been turnovers. The Titans have eight through three weeks on the season, and that is simply too much. No other team in the league has more than six, so they are leading in a category that nobody should want to lead in.
The Titans' need for a win should help them hone in on the tiny details, and that focus should help the team make smarter decisions and the right blocks in order to keep the ball on offense.
Given the Dolphins' shaky positioning at quarterback starting their third signal-caller in four weeks, the Titans should have an edge if they can take care of the football and execute their game plan.
