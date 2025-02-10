Potential Top Pick Makes Aggressive Pitch to Titans
The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but they seem at a crossroads when determining what to do with it.
Will they select a quarterback? Will they trade it? Will they make a stunning decision?
Well, at least one person thinks they know how the Titans should go about the process: Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
Following the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in which they sacked Patrick Mahomes six times, Carter took to social media to state his case as to why Tennessee should take him at the top.
That's a pretty strong declaration from Carter, who has been gaining some momentum as the potential selection for the Titans in late April.
Carter is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he racked up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and four passes defended.
Some even consider Carter to be the best all-around talent in this year's draft class, so if Tennessee does want to go with the best player available, it may want to roll with Carter.
The 21-year-old arrived at Penn State in 2022 and immediately made a significant impact as a freshman, registering 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He followed that up by posting 48 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and an interception in Year 2.
The Titans definitely need some help with their pass rush, as they managed just 32 sacks this past season. That ranked toward the bottom of the league.
Still, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders available, it's just hard to imagine Tennessee completely bypassing the quarterback position given its current situation under center.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!