Steelers Could Steal Titans' Offensive Weapon
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans have quite a few things on their to-do list. Of course, finding a quarterback will be at the very top of that list.
Another part of the list will have to do with keeping impending free agent wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Westbrook-Ikhine has had a quality season with the Titans. He has been a major threat in the end zone and has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise brutal all-around season.
With that being said, he is also expected to be a sleeper target in free agency for teams around the NFL that need help at the wide receiver position.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has suggested one team that could try to steal the Tennessee wideout.
He thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers could emerge as a potential landing spot for Westbrook-Ikhine.
"Nick Westbrook-Ikhine isn't on a lot of radars, but the 27-year-old has quietly put together some good performances in Tennessee. The 6'2", 211-pound receiver has good size and uses it well to track deep balls and come down with contested catches. He has eight touchdown receptions this season and could help the Steelers improve their red-zone offense," Ballentine wrote.
During the course of the 2024 NFL season, Westbrook-Ikhine has played in 16 games. He has caught 28 passes for 447 yards and nine touchdowns.
Those numbers may not be massive, but he has still been productive. He has been a touchdown magnet, which is something that quite a few teams could have interest in.
It will be interesting to see if the Titans are able to re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine. They should not overspend to keep him, but if the price tag makes sense it would be a smart decision.
All of that being said, the upcoming offseason seems likely to be a wild one for Tennessee. Fans should buckle up and get ready for what could be quite a few changes across the roster.
