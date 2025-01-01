Titans Share First Injury Report Before Texans Game
The Tennessee Titans have one final game in the regular season coming against the Houston Texans.
However, some people may not be participating in the finale due to injury.
While the Titans did not hold a full practice today in observance of New Year's Day, the team did release an estimated injury report, which listed six people as non-participants.
Wide receiver Tyler Boyd (foot), kicker Nick Folk (abdomen), defensive back Amani Hooker (shoulder), outside linebacker Arden Key (hand), inside linebacker Otis Reese IV (ankle) and running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) were listed as non-participants.
In better news, starting running back Tony Pollard (ankle) was a limited participant after missing last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wide receiver Colton Dowell (knee), offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder) and interior offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (shoulder) were listed as full participants.
The Titans will reveal more information as the week progresses, but it appears that the team won't be close to full strength when they take on the Texans.
Kickoff between the two AFC South rivals is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside Nissan Stadium. The game can be watched on CBS or streamed on Paramount+.
