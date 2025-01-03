Analyst Sends Warning to Titans Over Drafting QB
The Tennessee Titans currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so the general consensus is that they will probably be taking a quarterback at that spot.
However, nothing is a given, and Will Lomas of Titan Sized sees some concerns.
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are widely regarded as the two best quarterbacks in this year's draft class, but it is considered a weak class overall.
Lomas points out the fact that neither signal-caller is in the top 10 of many draft big boards, which has him questioning whether or not the Titans should go with either prospect in April.
"Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. But before Tennessee Titans fans start penciling one of those QBs into their mock drafts, they need to remember that just because they are the top prospects in this class, doesn't mean they are great options for the franchise," Lomas wrote.
Lomas goes on to say that Tennessee may be better off waiting until next offseason, when it could have a chance of landing someone like Arch Manning.
The problem with that line of thinking is that there is no guarantee the Titans will be in a position to select Manning or some other signal-caller in 2026.
Heck, it took the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders winning some strange games during the closing stretch of the regular season for Tennessee to move up to No. 2 in the drat order this year.
It's certainly risky business to punt to next offseason when the Titans have the opportunity to land a potential franchise-altering quarterback this coming spring.
We'll see what Tennessee decides to do in the coming months and whether or not the buzz about the Titans being interested in someone like Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins proves to be true.
