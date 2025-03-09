Pro Bowl QB Could Ruin Titans
The Tennessee Titans will almost certainly have a new starting quarterback under center in 2025. What route they go to do so is yet to be known, but we will find out in a matter of days what their plan is.
Should the Titans sign someone like Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, or Aaron Rodgers, they'll send the message that they are rolling with a veteran for at least the 2025 season. However, if they don't add a starter in the early stages of free agency, the draft will be the more likely option.
With that in mind, there are many names they could add. However, one name in particular is labeled as someone who the Titans should stay away from - Sam Darnold. Justin Melo of FanSided labels Darnold as a signing that would ruin the Titans' season.
"Darnold is well-positioned to command somewhere between $35 and $40 million per season via a multi-year contract, an expensive, albeit modest deal for a starting QB," Melo writes. "The Titans should be cautious of the one-year success he experienced alongside Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, knowing they can't provide him with the same level of supporting cast."
Darnold had a magic carpet ride of a season, throwing 35 touchdowns and leading the Vikings to a 14-3 season. However, the carpet ran out of juice and he and the Vikings crashed down to earth in Week 18 and the Wild Card round, losing both games in convincing fashion.
Was 2024 a one-hit wonder for Darnold or is there more in store for the former No. 3 overall pick? At least in Melo's mind, it's not worth the risk of finding out one way or the other.
