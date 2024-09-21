Report: Packers Know QB Decision for Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Green Bay Packers tomorrow. However, no one knows yet who they will end up facing at the quarterback position.
Jordan Love is questionable to play in the game, although there has been a lot of optimism within the Packers that he could play. If he's unable to go this week, former Titans' quarterback Malik Willis would get the start.
While Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has said that his team would take a decision on Love's playing status all the way up to the last second, an NFL insider has reported that the Packers already know who their quarterback will end up being.
Dianna Russini reported on the situation for The Athletic.
"Jordan Love has been keeping fans (and reporters) on their toes. The quarterback missed last week’s game against the Colts but was at practice all week. He was limited, but I’m told he’s getting better by the day. The team and Love made their decision on his status Friday afternoon but don’t want the Titans to know their final call. Matt LaFleur told reporters they will test the injury all the way up until kickoff but a veteran NFL trainer said, 'this isn’t a type of injury you ‘test’ on the field; it’s been decided.'"
Basically, Green Bay is trying to keep as much competitive advantage as they can get.
More than likely, a telling sign will occur today. If the Packers elevate Sean Clifford from their practice squad, Love will be expected to miss the game. However, if they don't elevate him, Love would be viewed as likely to play.
Honestly, Tennessee shouldn't care too much who ends up being the starter. They'll need to focus on shutting down Josh Jacobs and the running game and putting pressure on whoever the quarterback ends up being.
Regardless of who plays under center for Green Bay, the game plan remains the same.
All of that being said, when an update is made available on who the Titans will face at quarterback, we'll make sure to have it for you.
