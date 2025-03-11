49ers Sign Former Titans LB
The San Francisco 49ers are adding a former Tennessee Titans linebacker to their defense this offseason.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Niners have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Titans linebacker Luke Gifford.
"The 49ers agreed to terms with veteran special teams ace Luke Gifford on a one-year contract, sources tell The Insiders," Pelissero tweeted.
Gifford, 29, went undrafted in 2019 and played the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He became a steady presence on special teams, appearing in 46 regular-season games with Dallas.
After his stint in Arlington, he signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Titans last offseason before playing in 11 games (one start) during the 2023 campaign. He followed this up with a career-best season in 2024, finishing the campaign with four starts in 16 games while posting career-high marks in total tackles (49), solo tackles (31) and pass breakups (two) while also recording his first-career interception.
His pick came against none other than Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow in Tennessee's 37-27 Week 15 loss in Nashville.
