Titans Urged to Splurge on Eagles Defender
With NFL free agency right around the corner, the pressure is building for the Tennessee Titans and their front office to iron out their plans for how to spend and who to pursue when the market officially opens in the coming days.
Possessing just over $60 million in free agency, it allows Tennessee to be aggressive in a splash signing if there's someone on the market the Titans brass really covets, and in the eyes of CBS Sports analyst Drew Sullivan, that player could be Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat –– who could be in for a big contract.
"My gut tells me that the Titans are going to end up sticking at No. 1 overall and taking at quarterback (possibly Cam Ward)," Sullivan wrote. "With that in mind, I have them forgoing addressing QB in free agency and opting to bolster its edge presence instead. Last season, Tennessee had a 16.7% pressure rate, which was the second-lowest in the NFL, while their 91 total pressures were dead last in the league... They should look to break the bank with Sweat, who tallied 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl."
The Titans need help in the trenches on the defensive end, which is a major reason why many see Tennessee as a likely fit for Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 1.
Yet, in the event the front office decides to go with a quarterback such as Cam Ward, it strengthens the need for the front seven to be addressed within free agency.
Sweat would be a great option to look towards. He's coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Eagles as a consistent part of their pass rush success, playing in 16 regular games while collecting eight sacks, 41 tackles, and nine TFLs.
He could be one to garner big interest around the league in the next week for those looking for upgrades in their pass rush effectiveness as one of the best available edge rushers, and the Titans could be a team that pursues him.
Would Sweat be willing to leave his ideal situation in Philadelphia with a chance to repeat as champions next season? It could be a tough ask, but with cash to burn, Tennessee can at least try their hand at the opportunity.
Free agency negotiations open across the NFL at noon ET on Monday, March 10.
