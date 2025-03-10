Seahawks QB Moves Have Impact on Titans
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league are reacting to the Seattle Seahawks trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
The move kickstarted a wild weekend for the Seahawks that saw them completely disrupt the franchise as they knew it ahead of the legal tampering period and official start of free agency.
With Smith going from the pacific northwest to Sin City, the Seahawks have now signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth $110.5 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Now that the Titans have missed out on Darnold, it means that they have to look elsewhere, and that could lead them to someone like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, a veteran that will likely only be with the team for one season.
If that ends up being the case, the Titans may choose to take a player that could serve as a backup to Cam Ward, who could end up as Tennessee's choice to be the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans have been seen as a likely team to trade back, but the Smith trade has ramifications that are affecting the entire league, and this is how it affects Tennessee.
All of this can, and will likely be, a moot point when it is all said and done, but this has already changed how teams are maneuvering, and there's expected to be a lot of this going around as the legal tampering period and free agency begin to take shape.
In the meantime, the Titans will meet with their free agents and look to build the best team they can for the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!