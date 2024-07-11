Should You Target Titans WR in Fantasy Football?
Although we are a little less than two months away from the start of the NFL regular season, fantasy football mock drafts are in full swing and newly acquired Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley could be an absolute steal.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport released a list of every NFL team's best fantasy football value player and selected Ridley for the Titans.
"Ridley's lone season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was relatively successful—the 29-year-old topped 75 catches and 1,000 yards, scored eight times and finished as a top-20 fantasy WR in PPR points. If Will Levis can be remotely capable as Tennessee's quarterback, then both Ridley and batterymate DeAndre Hopkins will be fantasy values in 2024," Davenport writes.
Ridley has had an up-and-down career thus far starting his career hot with 64 receptions for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season, 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season, and 90 receptions for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns the following year, all with the Atlanta Falcons.
He started the 2021 season struggling a little bit with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns over the first five games before he decided step away from football on October 21 to focus on his mental health.
Ridley did not return that season and on March 7, 2022 an investigation found that he had been betting on NFL games over a five day span during that season while he was away from the team. He was suspended indefinitely, but for at least the entire 2022 season.
The Falcons were able to trade Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2022 trade deadline for the final year of his rookie contract.
Ridley was reinstated by the NFL on March 6, 2023 and was able to play in the 2023 season for the Jaguars with a potential new contract on the line.
He would both quietly and impressively put up 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars, but not be resigned so the Jaguars could avoid sending their 2024 second round draft pick to the Falcons as part of the initial trade.
After the Titans offered Ridley a four-year $92 million contract this offseason, he now finds himself on a team with a fresh start, a young quarterback in Will Levis, and a great offensive system under new head coach Brian Callahan.
Ridley has an average draft position of being the WR36 in fantasy football drafts thus far. This means that drafters would rather have 35 wide receivers over Ridley, who just put up over 1,000 yards on 76 catches on the Jaguars. That seems like a steal to me.
He will be sharing targets with receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, and even pass-catching backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but Ridley is listed as the Titans WR1 on ESPN and especially at the WR36 spot, it is immense fantasy football value.
