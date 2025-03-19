Source: Titans Open to Will Levis Trade
The Tennessee Titans still hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and as days pass and free agency begins it's second and third waves, there's a growing belief they're going to keep that pick and aim to find their next franchise quarterback.
The Titans focused free agency at improving their team in others areas and fixing their offensive line for 2025. Why? Most likely to allow Miami star Cam Ward to excell in his first NFL season, and begin building the foundation for a bright future in Tennessee.
As for Levis, a senior NFL executive tells Titans On SI there is widespread belief around the NFL that Will Levis is available for trade. However, it's not fair to characterize it as the Titans "shopping" Levis. It is fair to characterize it as people around the league believing he is available and that Tennessee will take calls.
Levis will turn 26 years old before the 2025 season and is 5-16 as a starter through two seasons. Last year, he threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns, but also 12 interceptions. He was eventually benched for Mason Rudolph near the end of the season, and while the Titans haven't ruled him out as a starter this season, there's almost no expectation he'll be their Week 1 quarterback.
The Titans have been intrigued with both Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders throughout the NFL Draft process. They've met with both multiple times, but reportedly have more interest in Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
As for Levis, there's a possibility that he's Tennessee's backup in 2025, but if the right offer is presented to the Titans, there may not be much holding them back from a trade.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!