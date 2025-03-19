Big-Play WR Visiting Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in need of more weapons at the wide receiver position. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Miami Dolphins, and the only big-play threat they have is Calvin Ridley. Their other receivers include former first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has failed to come close to meeting the expectations he had of replacing A.J. Brown. They also signed Van Jefferson to a one-year deal.
Frankly speaking, that's just not good enough if the Titans want to have any element of explosion in their offense. With that in mind, they are hosting a potential home-run hitter for a visit. Former second-round pick speedster out of Purdue Rondale Moore is visiting the Titans, per insider Mike Garafolo.
Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 where he had a sucessful rookie year. He hauled in 54 passes in 14 games. Over the next two seasons, he caught 41 and 40 passes, respectively, before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in August, which prevented him from ever taking a snap with the Falcons. Now a free agent, he has visited the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.
Moore has 135 career catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. He would compete for the starting slot receiver role with the Titans should he land in Tennessee.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!