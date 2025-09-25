Surprising Name Emerges on Titans Injury Report
A surprising name appeared on the Tennessee Titans' September 24 injury report as rookie QB Cam Ward was listed as a limited participant. Two injuries were listed as the Miami graduate's ankle and calf both held back his participation in the team's first practice of the week. The Titans marked a new era with HC Brian Callahan giving up play-calling duties, something that could greatly benefit Ward in the immediate future.
While it's far too early to tell if Ward will play in Houston or not, the last thing the 0-3 Titans want is to lose their No. 1 overall pick. Last year's QB, Will Levis, is out for the entire year after undergoing surgery prior to the season. As it stands, Brandon Allen is the team's backup. While they could certainly sign someone else, Allen has been working with the team all offseason.
One of the main struggles of Ward's career has been his offensive line. He's been without JC Latham for far too long, a name that would undoubtedly change the Titans offensive outlook. Through three games, Ward has been sacked 15 times through the first three games. In no world is Tennessee protecting who they believe is their QB of the future.
Ward's ankle and calf injuries are something to monitor as Tennessee is desperate for a win. If there was ever a time to secure their first of the season, it's against the 0-3 Houston Texans. Ward still has a few days to get back to a position where the team is comfortable playing him. Early indication is he will play, though everyone in the organization has remained silent about him being a limited participant.
Set to go head-to-head with CJ Stroud, Ward and the Titans have a crucial opportunity to get a win in the AFC South. While they were embarrassed last week, Tennessee has proven to play far better on the road than they have at Nissan Stadium. Knowing that, they'll be loving three straight road games in Houston, Arizona, and Las Vegas.
So far this season, Ward is 54/99 with 506 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. His first interception came last week, one that the Indianapolis Colts immediately turned into a pick-six. Tennessee was once again forced to play from behind, but Ward has shown great promise with a touchdown pass in each of his last two games. He only has 20 rushing yards, so using his legs is no concern. Nursing an injury, he will once again be held in the pocket where he's vulnerable to sacks.
