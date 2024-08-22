All Titans

Titans 53-Man Roster Prediction: Only Two QBs Survive

The Tennessee Titans must narrow their roster down to 53.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph (11) and quarterback Malik Willis (7) laugh during pregame warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from having to finalize their 53-man roster to start the season.

With one final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, that could be the last chance for players to make an impression on the coaching staff before the league forces each team to cut the rosters down to just 53 players.

A handful of the cuts will be invited back to the practice squad while others will become free agents awaiting their next opportunity.

Here's a look at our latest 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (2): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph

Arguably the biggest decision of the 53-man roster projection comes down to whether or not the Titans keep third-string quarterback Malik Willis. Ultimately, his preseason output hasn't been as strong compared to Rudolph despite being named the starter for last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut

Wide Receiver (7): DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kearis Jackson, Jha'Quan Jackson

Tight End (3): Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett

Offensive Line (9): JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Daniel Brunskill, Andrew Rupcich, Geron Christian, Leroy Watson IV

Defensive Line (5): Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Quinton Bohanna, Keondre Coburn

Outside Linebacker (5): Arden KeyHarold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell

Inside Linebacker (5): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Chance Campbell, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford

Cornerback (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Eric Garror

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden

Kicker (1): Nick Folk

Punter (1): Ryan Stonehouse

Long Snapper (1): Morgan Cox

