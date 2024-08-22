Titans 53-Man Roster Prediction: Only Two QBs Survive
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from having to finalize their 53-man roster to start the season.
With one final preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, that could be the last chance for players to make an impression on the coaching staff before the league forces each team to cut the rosters down to just 53 players.
A handful of the cuts will be invited back to the practice squad while others will become free agents awaiting their next opportunity.
Here's a look at our latest 53-man roster projection:
Quarterback (2): Will Levis, Mason Rudolph
Arguably the biggest decision of the 53-man roster projection comes down to whether or not the Titans keep third-string quarterback Malik Willis. Ultimately, his preseason output hasn't been as strong compared to Rudolph despite being named the starter for last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julian Chestnut
Wide Receiver (7): DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kearis Jackson, Jha'Quan Jackson
Tight End (3): Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, Nick Vannett
Offensive Line (9): JC Latham, Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Daniel Brunskill, Andrew Rupcich, Geron Christian, Leroy Watson IV
Defensive Line (5): Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Quinton Bohanna, Keondre Coburn
Outside Linebacker (5): Arden Key, Harold Landry III, Shane Ray, Rashad Weaver, Jaylen Harrell
Inside Linebacker (5): Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Gibbens, Chance Campbell, Cedric Gray, Luke Gifford
Cornerback (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Tre Avery, Eric Garror
Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Elijah Molden
Kicker (1): Nick Folk
Punter (1): Ryan Stonehouse
Long Snapper (1): Morgan Cox
