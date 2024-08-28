Titans Add 12 Practice Squad Players
The Tennessee Titans are ready to get the 2024 NFL season started. In Week 1, they will hit the road to face off against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
Now that the preseason has wrapped up, the front office has been busy finalizing the roster. Today, the team added 12 players to the practice squad.
Those 12 players, in no particular order, were defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, center Corey Levin, defensive back Tre Avery, defensive back Anthony Kendall, defensive end Khalid Duke, defensive tackle Isaiah Iton, defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, wide receiver Mason Kinsey, wide receiver Bryce Oliver, running back Jabari Small, guard Cole Spencer, and tackle Leroy Watson.
While the national media has not shown a ton of love to the Titans this offseason, the roster looks very solid. Tennessee looks to be a sleeper team in the AFC.
During the course of the offseason, the Titans were very busy. Among their biggest moves were the signings of Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard, along with the big trade to acquire star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the team.
A lot will look different. There are a lot of new faces on the roster and Mike Vrabel is gone. However, new head coach Brian Callahan has brought a breath of fresh air with him.
If Will Levis can take the big leap forward that most are expecting from him, Tennessee could be a dangerous team. They have added good talent around him offensively and the defense should be much improved from last year.
All of that being said, the first game of the season is just over a week away. That game can't get here soon enough.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!