Titans Claim Two Off Waivers
The Tennessee Titans finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, but they are not done making moves.
Each team had a chance to put in waiver claims on any player that was cut yesterday, and the Titans decided to bring two players onto the roster.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans have claimed Houston Texans defensive end Ali Gaye and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Julius Wood.
Gaye, 25, is from The Gambia in west Africa but came to the United States at the age of 12. After playing at community colleges for two years, Gaye transferred to LSU ahead of the 2020 season. He spent three years at LSU and went undrafted in 2023. He signed with the Texans after the draft and was on the practice squad for all of last season.
He stayed with the Texans for training camp again this year and the team was hoping to get him back on the practice squad for 2024. However, the AFC South rival Titans scooped him up, and he'll be the fifth defensive lineman behind Jeffery Simmons, rookie T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Keondre Coburn.
Wood, 23, went undrafted this year following three seasons at East Carolina. He led the Pirates in tackles in each of the last two seasons, making him a priority free agent when he signed with the Cowboys after not being chosen in the draft. He joins a safety room that is fluttered with veterans like Amani Hooker, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.
The Titans now have 55 on the roster, so they will have to cut two players in order to bring on Gaye and Wood.
They will begin practicing soon and preparing for the Titans season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
