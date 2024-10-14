Titans Analyst Shares Major Concern With Will Levis
The Tennessee Titans have not seen close to the kind of second NFL season that they were hoping to see from Will Levis. He has struggled through five games and there are legitimate concerns about his ability to be a long-term franchise quarterback for the team.
In yesterday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Levis didn't even reach the 100 passing yard mark.
He ended up completing 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 95 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Clearly, that is not the kind of game that the Titans were hoping to see from him and those numbers aren't going to cut it moving forward.
Following the game, Tennessee reporter Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com offered his take on one of the reasons for Levis' struggles.
"In the reprogramming of Will Levis, it seems that the confident, fiery, let-it-rip persona of his rookie year is completely missing," McCormick wrote on X. "Honestly, he could use a little bit of that right now."
McCormick is 100 percent correct. Levis has shown off none of the aggressive quarterback play that he started his career with last season.
So far this season as a whole, Levis has completed 61.1 percent of his pass attempts for 699 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also picked up 106 yards on the ground.
Due to his struggles through the first five games of the season, the Titans are being urged to move on from Levis. Fans want to see them either bench him this year or at least find a replacement for him in the offseason.
At just 25 years old, that seems a be premature, but the frustration is understandable. Levis has looked nothing like what he started showing during his rookie season. None of the big armed and confident quarterback have come back in his second season.
Could that be due to a new offensive system and changes that he was asked to make? Possibly, but he simply needs to get back to playing with some swagger.
There is still plenty of time for him to turn things around. He's young and only in his second NFL season. No one should be panicking to the point of wanting a quarterback change just yet.
All of that being said, it will be interseting to see what ends up happening throughout the rest of the season. Levis has the talent to be an NFL quarterback, but he needs to start showing it or risk losing his job.
