Titans Avoid Another WR Injury
When it rains, it pours, and the Tennessee Titans were nearly dealt another devastating injury at their practice on Wednesday.
Titans receiver Treylon Burks went up to make a one-handed grab on a pass from quarterback Will Levis. After not making the catch, Burks landed on his right leg and walked gingerly off the field, according to ESPN insider Turron Davenport. Davenport also reported that Burks was eventually walking without a limp on the sideline.
A Burks injury would have been devastating for a Titans team that may begin the season without DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins suffered a knee injury earlier in training camp and his status for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears is up in the air.
For Burks, this season may be a make-or-break year. The 6-foot-2 receiver has struggled to live up to the billing of a first-round pick who was drafted to replace AJ Brown after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. Through two seasons, Burks has only caught 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown.
Levis is also under pressure to perform as he enters his first full season as the Titans' starting quarterback. If Hopkins does indeed miss time to begin the regular season, Burks' ability to step up alongside Calvin Ridley may go a long way toward determining the second-year quarterback's success to begin this year.
While Burks seemingly avoided catching the injury bug, linebacker Garret Wallow wasn't as fortunate. Titans head coach Brian Callahan said that Wallow will be out for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. Wallow, who appeared in three games for Tennessee last season, was listed as a second-stringer in its first unofficial depth chart.
Jamal Adams has been dealing with soreness and was kept out of practice on Wednesday. Callahan said Adams' absence was more precautionary than anything.
Tennessee begins its preseason on Saturday when it hosts the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.
