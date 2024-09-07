Titans vs. Bears Preview: Strong Opportunity at Hand
The Tennessee Titans are just days away from their season opener against the Chicago Bears.
The team is seeking its first Week 1 victory since the 2020 season, and history is on its side in order to do that.
The Bears are starting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, and no top selection has won his Week 1 start since David Carr back in 2002 with the Houston Texans. The last 15 No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks haven't won their Week 1 debuts.
That being said, Williams is a different animal and one of the best quarterback prospects to come into the NFL in a long time. The Titans will have a tough challenge trying to stop him, and they may have an even harder time considering the fact that veteran defensive back Jamal Adams is out after not practicing all week with a hip injury.
Adams isn't the only injured Titans player. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is recovering from a torn MCL and has been limited in practice throughout the week. Hopkins will likely be a game-time decision for the Titans as they get into their season opener.
Hopkins is the top piece in a new-look Titans offense that aims to be better than it was in 2023. With Brian Callahan making his head coaching debut, he'll look to draw upon the experience of being the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator for the past five years, and implement more of a pass-heavy offense compared to years past. Even if Hopkins is out, the Titans still have capable wideouts in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
In order for the Titans to pull out a win, they'll need to dial up pressure for Williams early and often on the defensive end and attack on offense early as much as possible. The team that pulls out ahead early will likely win the game, so the Titans need to set the tone as soon as they can.
Kickoff between the Titans and Bears is set for 12 p.m. CT on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX and listened on ESPN 1000 or SiriusXM Channel 158 or 229.
