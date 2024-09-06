Titans Rookie Opens Up About First Game
The Tennessee Titans are preparing to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and it will mark T'Vondre Sweat's debut as a pro.
Sweat, a second-round pick out of Texas in the 2024 NFL Draft, is looking forward to playing his first game with the Titans.
"I am very, very excited," Sweat said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Honestly, I really can't wait to go out there again. The preseason got me ready for the regular season, and I just can't wait to go out there and have fun with the boys."
Sweat came into the league with a lot of confidence as a high pick, but now he has built more on top of that after completing training camp and the preseason.
"It helped me build confidence a lot," Sweat said. "I am a very humble person, but I have a lot of confidence in myself, and my game. And playing in those preseason games helped me out even more, just to let me get used to the speed of the game in the NFL."
Sweat, 23, came into the league with some controversy after he was arrested and charged with a DWI just weeks before the draft in April. He was also under fire for being overweight during OTA's, but he has since lost a couple pounds, which has made him "feel a lot better."
With Sweat ready to go, he's hoping that he can help the Titans right away as a rookie and form one of the best defensive line duos in the NFL alongside All-Pro Jeffery Simmons. The depth at the position is very thin, but that should speak on the confidence the Titans have in Sweat as a rookie.
Sweat and the Titans are set to kick off against the Bears on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT from Soldier Field.
