Titans Best WR Trade Fit Identified
The Tennessee Titans seem rather likely to move wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before the NFL trade deadline, and with fellow wide outs Davante Adams and Amari Cooper already getting dealt, the clock is ticking.
Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek has listed Hopkins among the three most probable receivers to be traded next, and he has identified the best possible landing spot for the star pass-catcher: the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"There have even been some question marks about [George] Pickens, as he played reduced snaps in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was fined for an explicit message on his eye black," Polacek wrote. " ... Given that situation, the Steelers could use a veteran leader in the wide receiver room. Hopkins can be just that as a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who is in his 12th season in the league."
The Titans signed Hopkins last year, and in his debut campaign in Tennessee, the 32-year-old experienced a bit of a resurgence, hauling in 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.
That marked the first time Hopkins totaled 1,000 yards in a season since 2020.
However, times have been tough for the Clemson product through the first five games of 2024, as he has logged just 14 catches for 175 yards and a score.
The Titans' unenviable quarterback situation—coupled with a porous offensive line—has certainly not done Hopkins any favors, and a change of scenery might be best for the former fisrt-round pick.
As Polacek notes, the Steelers are in need of another receiver alongside of Pickens, whose act seems to be wearing thin in Pittsburgh.
Bringing Hopkins into the fold could make all the difference for the Steelers in the AFC North race.
Expect Hopkins trade chatter to heat up in the coming weeks...or days.
