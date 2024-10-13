Calvin Ridley Calls Out Titans Offense
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley was clearly unhappy with his team after losing to the Indianapolis Colts today by a final score of 20-17.
Ridley did not hold back his tongue after the loss. He's upset with his role and it sounds like the kind of thing that could get ugly if things aren't fixed quickly.
As shared by AtoZ Sports Nashville on X, Ridley dropped some brutal words about the Titans' offense following the loss.
“I need some in the beginning of the f***ing game too. S**t is getting crazy for me," Ridley said.
Looking at the final box score, Ridley was a non-factor in the game. He didn't record a single catch on eight targets and he ended up with one carry for nine yards.
Clearly, those aren't the kind of numbers that Ridley expects to produce.
Will Levis has struggled in a big way so far this season. He has failed to put up quality numbers and that has led to being unable to get the football to his weapons consistently. Fans and the media have started calling for Tennessee to make a change at the quarterback position as well.
There is clear reason for Ridley to be so frustrated. The Titans have a very talented offense, but it hasn't looked like it in all five games so far this year.
It will be interesting to see what kind of changes of adjustments are made by Brian Callahan and the Tennessee coaching staff. Something has to change.
Whether that change comes at the quarterback position or how the offensive plays are called, they can't keep doing what they've done through Week 6.
Hopefully, the team will look better next week. They have a tough matchup on the road against the Buffalo Bills on the schedule. Bouncing back against the Bills will be no easy task.
All of that being said, frustration is starting to mount and Ridley's post-game comments are proof of that. This is a situation to monitor very closely.
