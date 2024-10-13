Titans DB Injured vs Colts
The Tennessee Titans are facing off against the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts this week.
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for the Titans to suffer an injury concern.
Early on in the first quarter during the first drive of the game, safety Quandre Diggs went down with an apparent injury. He left the field with trainers after being down on the field.
Diggs has been a key part of the Tennessee defense so far this season. He was signed out of free agency and has not disappointed.
So far this season in four games heading into today's outing, Diggs has totaled 21 tackles. He has been a very consistent piece of the secondary and is a sure tackler, which is extremely important at the safety position.
Hopefully, this injury doesn't end up being something serious. Losing Diggs for any amount of time would be a major blow for the Titans' defense.
Today's game is a very importat one for Tennessee as well. They are just 1-3 entering the matchup and have struggled quite a bit on the offensive side of the football.
Will Levis is in need of putting up a big game and if the Titans want to be a potential playoff contender in the AFC, they will need to string a few wins together.
At this point in time, no more updates have been given about Diggs' status or his potential to return to today's game.
Obviously, this is a developing story and Titans On SI will continue to provide updates and more information as it becomes available.
For now, Tennessee trails the Colts by a score of 7-0 following an opening drive touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Josh Downs. Hopefully, the Tennessee offense will be able to respond. Diggs returning to the game would be huge and we'll keep an eye out for that.
