Titans OL Coach Finalist For Lifetime Achievement Award
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan is a figure who commands immense respect in the football coaching community. He's gaining recognition for his extensive reputation as a teacher of trench play.
Callahan is a finalist for the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Paul Dr. Z. Zimmerman Award. The award is named after Zimmerman, who covered the National Football League for 29 years as Sports Illustrated’s lead pro football writer as part of a 55-year career in journalism.
Callahan's achievements are not to be understated. He is one of four finalists for the PFWA's Lifetime Achievement award as an NFL assistant coach, a recognition that the organization will name two winners in 2024. The other finalists are Tom Catlin, Steve Spagnuolo, and Jeff Stoutland.
"During his time in the NFL, he has spent 22 seasons coaching the offensive line and seven years as offensive coordinator," PFWA wrote about Callahan. "He has guided 14 offensive linemen to a total of 35 Pro Bowl selections. Callahan spent the previous four seasons (2020-23) with Cleveland as the O-line coach. He also coached with Washington (2015-19), Dallas (2012-14), New York Jets (2008-11), Oakland (1998-2003; including 2002-03 as head coach), and he began his NFL career with Philadelphia (1995-97). He was head coach at Nebraska (2004-07) as part of a 15-season collegiate coaching career, and also spent two seasons in the high school ranks."
Callahan is part of his son Brian Callahan's first staff as head coach with the Titans. The younger Callahan made bringing his father along a high priority in building his staff.
"It's no different than being anybody's boss, to be honest. It's been great. Him and I get along really well," Brian Callahan said. "There's not a whole lot of bossing around, if you will. There's not many people that are going to tell him how to do his job. He's about as good at it as anybody. So, it's been really fun for me.
"It's been a dream come true to be able to sit and to have a cup of coffee with my dad in the morning and talk about what we got coming up that day and talk about pass protection and technique and watch him do his job too, has been really fun. I've never had a chance to do that in that element where I'm in the building with him every day. So, it's been really cool for me to experience that. It's been awesome."
The elder Callahan spoke to reporters last week during Titans rookie minicamp and acknowledged the importance of working with his son.
"I just felt compelled to help him. I felt that at this juncture of my career – God willing, how many years do I have left? I just really wanted to help him. I wanted to help the Titans, and help Brian succeed," Bill Callahan told reporters. It was a no-brainer in that regard. It's family, and I want to see him succeed just like any parent wants to see their children succeed. It's rare, unique, and so, yeah, I'm fired up about it."
