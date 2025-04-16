Titans Blasted for Polarizing Offseason Addition
The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason with considerable cap space, and while they spent a significant amount of it, whether or not they spent wisely is debatable.
For example, the Titans signed offensive tackle Dan Moore to a massive four-year, $82 million contract featuring $50 million in guaranteed money.
That's a whole lot of money for an offensive lineman who has never made the Pro Bowl nor achieved any individual accolades in general, and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport feels that it was actually one of the worst additions of free agency.
"The problem is that nothing in Moore’s career to date indicates he’s a $20 million a year tackle," Davenport wrote. "Per Pro Football Focus, last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Moore allowed a whopping 12 sacks in 1,111 snaps while grading outside the top 45 players at his position. Moore is an average (at best) tackle who is now a top-10 player at the position in terms of average annual salary. That’s not the kind of move that’s going to get the Titans out of the AFC South basement."
Moore registered a 67.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, which, while not bad, is certainly not elite, and isn't worth the money the Titans are now paying him.
The offensive line was a major issue for Tennessee this past season, so the Titans may have felt they needed to do something just to try and remedy the problem. But there is no doubt that his felt like a panic move on the part of Tennessee.
Moore, who played collegiate football at Texas A&M, was originally selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He had been a regular starter for Pittsburgh ever since, missing just two games over his first four seasons.
However, durability does not necessarily equate to an elite-level contract, which is what Moore received from the Titans.
