Titans Break Insane Scoring Drought
The Tennessee Titans offense poured on the points in their 31-12 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Week 4's game marked the first time in 1,002 days that the Titans scored 30 or more points in a game. The last time the team cracked the 30-point threshold came back in Week 17 of the 2021 season, when the Titans beat the Dolphins (ironically) in a 34-3 victory.
"Coach said it had been like 1,000 days," Titans running back Tony Pollard said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It's great, especially going into a bye week. It's huge for us to take that momentum and carry us into next week."
To put even more perspective on how long it has been since the Titans accomplished this, Will Levis was a junior at Kentucky, but he wasn't the one responsible for his team's offensive success.
Levis left the game in the first quarter after suffering a shoulder injury on the Titans' second possession of the game. The first time the Titans had the ball, Levis threw an interception, his sixth in just four games. The turnover marked the ninth giveaway for the Titans so far this season, which contributes to the lack of points from Tennessee's offense.
In relief of Levis, Mason Rudolph took care of business, and didn't even have a major game stats-wise. He completed 9 of 17 passes for a mere 85 yards. However, his ability to manage the game and keep the ball led the Titans to scoring in bunches.
Levis has the ceiling of being able to make big, extravagant throws with his arm strength, but if he cannot keep the ball in his team's hands, he won't be able to accomplish what Rudolph was able to do when he was leading the offense.
