Titans HC Explains Concerning CB Trade
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan still has a job, much to the dismay of the Titans faithful. He recently found himself under even more fire as the team randomly traded cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to the New York Jets. The Titans included the 24-year-old in a pick-swap, one that saw them send a 2026 seventh rounder to New York in exchange for their sixth.
Even though Brownlee Jr. was spotted in a walking boot prior to Week 3, the entire situation was controversial. Titans fans are begging for Callahan to be fired as he's lost his last nine regular season games. Not even No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward could save this team, something many fans dreamed about.
Instead, here they are, 0-3, trading away a player they drafted just one year ago. Brownlee Jr.'s trade value may not have been through the roof, but this is far from a trade that is going to make an immediate impact. It sent quite the message to the fanbase, and organization, though Callahan denied a potential "fire sale", as ESPN's Turron Davenport called it.
"I don't think so," Callahan said in regard to Davenport's "fire sale" comment. "That was a one-off situation unique to what it was."
Callahan continued, "There's front offices around the league from now until the deadline that call everybody in football, and they are all looking for different things. So I can't say whether or not there'll be something more or nothing more. It's hard for me to make any predictions about that or stake any statements about it."
If a 0-3 team makes a trade prior to Week 4, one wouldn't expect it to have involved one of the cornerstones of Dennard Wilson's defense. Clearly, Tennessee had other plans in mind. At the time of writing, Callahan has refused to name who will start opposite L'Jarius Sneed in Houston.
"The important part is we do have some players there that we feel good about that are starting to play good football for us and getting ingrained in the systems and starting to have a little bit more action," Callahan added.
Houston provides a different test for Tennessee. Both teams enter 0-3, but the Titans don't seem to have anywhere the potential that the Texans do. With plenty of time left in the regular season, it's only a matter of time before either team begins to peak, or hit rock bottom.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!