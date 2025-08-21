Titans Should Look At 2026 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have yet to play an official game for the 2025 season, but they might want to keep their eye on the future instead.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes the Titans should focus on rebuilding instead of competing in the upcoming season.
"The Tennessee Titans and head coach Brian Callahan are in something of a tricky spot in 2025," Davenport wrote.
"On one hand, there is pressure to improve after a dismal 3-14 season. But on the other hand, the Titans need to be realistic about just how improved they will be in 2025."
Titans Expected to Perform Poorly Again
The Titans simply don't have a Super Bowl contender for a roster, which is to be expected after winning only three games last season.
It's going to take time for the Titans to improve and team president Chad Brinker is aware of that.
"We're going to build the core of our roster through the draft, and we're going to be selective in free agency," Brinker said earlier this offseason.
"No. 2, it means we're going to emphasize player development, particularly our young players. And, No. 3, once those players are developed, we're going to be looking to retain our core performers, our very best. I grew up in this system. It's what I know, it's what I believe in."
While adding quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, they got their signal caller of the future. Now, it's time to build around him, figure out which players complement him and which ones don't.
The upcoming season is a trial run for the Titans to figure out which players can be part of the future and culture they want to preserve. The games have very low stakes because this year isn't about wins and losses, so the Titans just need to make sure players are continually developing.
If the Titans can put a better product on the football field this year than they did in 2024, they should be happy and use that momentum toward the 2026 NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!