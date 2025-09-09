Titans HC Finds Hope After Loss vs. Broncos
The Tennessee Titans are frustrated after their 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 to start their season.
The loss puts the Titans in an early hole, but head coach Brian Callahan thinks the team can bounce back in the future.
"I think there are some things that are encouraging, but I'm very much disappointed that we lost. I'm very much disappointed in the things that we didn't execute well enough and I'm disappointed in the penalty process," Callahan said.
"I didn't think that that was something that was going to show up the way it did today, for obvious reasons. There's plenty of disappointment, but the encouraging part is that we found our way to be in this game for most of it and we've just got to find a way to play better when we need plays to be made."
The Titans had a chance to win the game, so things could have been far worse. It's certainly far from the worst of the 15 losses in Callahan's tenure as head coach.
While Callahan and the Titans are disappointed, the team has a quick turnaround ahead of Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener.
"The next game is coming in seven days, and we've got another good team (Los Angeles Rams) coming to our place, another playoff-caliber football team," Callahan said.
"We've got to get ready to go. We've got to clean up what we didn't do well and get ready to go play in our game. They come every week. There's no grace period. You've got to get ready to go again, make your corrections, you try to get better and you move on to go play again."
The Titans will look at the opportunity to correct the mistakes they made during the game. If they can limit their unforced errors, the Titans will have a better chance to get in the win column against the Rams and get back on track before things go completely off the rails.
