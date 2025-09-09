All Titans

Titans HC Finds Hope After Loss vs. Broncos

The Tennessee Titans have some positives despite losing to the Denver Broncos.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan walks the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan walks the sideline against the Minnesota Vikings. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are frustrated after their 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 to start their season.

The loss puts the Titans in an early hole, but head coach Brian Callahan thinks the team can bounce back in the future.

"I think there are some things that are encouraging, but I'm very much disappointed that we lost. I'm very much disappointed in the things that we didn't execute well enough and I'm disappointed in the penalty process," Callahan said.

"I didn't think that that was something that was going to show up the way it did today, for obvious reasons. There's plenty of disappointment, but the encouraging part is that we found our way to be in this game for most of it and we've just got to find a way to play better when we need plays to be made."

Tennessee Titans Brian Callahan speaks before an NFL football training camp practice
Tennessee Titans Brian Callahan speaks before an NFL football training camp practice. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans had a chance to win the game, so things could have been far worse. It's certainly far from the worst of the 15 losses in Callahan's tenure as head coach.

While Callahan and the Titans are disappointed, the team has a quick turnaround ahead of Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams in their home opener.

"The next game is coming in seven days, and we've got another good team (Los Angeles Rams) coming to our place, another playoff-caliber football team," Callahan said.

"We've got to get ready to go. We've got to clean up what we didn't do well and get ready to go play in our game. They come every week. There's no grace period. You've got to get ready to go again, make your corrections, you try to get better and you move on to go play again."

The Titans will look at the opportunity to correct the mistakes they made during the game. If they can limit their unforced errors, the Titans will have a better chance to get in the win column against the Rams and get back on track before things go completely off the rails.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News