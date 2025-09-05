Titans vs Broncos: Three Key Matchups in Season Opener
The Tennessee Titans are set to open the 2025 season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. It will be an incredibly tough challenge for the Titans right out of the gates, but they have a chance to make a statement with a big week one upset.
Here are three key matchups the Titans must win if they want a chance to knock off the Broncos.
Titans' Offensive Line vs Broncos' Defensive Front
The Broncos defense led the league in sacks in 2024 and returns most of the pieces in their front seven. They had six players record five or more sacks last year, and what made it really tough on opposing offenses is that they'll blitz from anywhere. Vance Jospeh is not afraid to get a bit exotic with his play calls, and with a rookie quarterback under center, that could be problematic.
The Titans' offensive line must protect Cam Ward if they want to win this game. If he's under pressure almost every time he drops back, he won't have success. They must give him time to get the ball out to his receivers and let them make the plays downfield.
This is the biggest matchup of the game, and if Tennessee can keep the Broncos' pass rushers at bay, their chances of winning this game go through the roof.
Titans' Wide Receivers vs Broncos' Defensive Backs
The Titans' wide receiver room doesn't have a truly elite talent, but it's full of six guys who are capable of making plays for their quarterback. This week, they go against a Broncos' secondary that includes the reiging Defensive Play of the Year in Pat Surtain, but also is filled with very solid players.
Cam Ward shouldn't even look Surtain's way on 90% of plays. Let him take away Calvin Ridley or Tyler Lockett and go after Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian. Even though they're two very solid corners, they're not on the same level as Surtain.
If the Titans' receivers can win their matchups against Moss and McMillan, it will make Ward's life a lot easier. If he has to throw into tight windows all game, eventually he's going to miss and the Broncos will take advantage.
Titans' Linebackers vs Bo Nix and Broncos' Running Backs
Defensively, the Titans' linebackers are going to need to play a huge role in this game. They're going to need to help out in the run game, but also make sure that Bo Nix can't escape the pocket and hurt them with his legs.
Last year, Denver didn't have the best rushing attack and still finished towards the top of the league in scoring. This year, they added JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey to help revitalize their rushing attack, so it will be important to neutralize them. If they can make Denver's offense one dimensional, they'll be much easier to get off the field.
The linebackers must also play a big part in the passing game. Bo Nix is a threat to get out of the pocket and run if he's under pressure, so they need to keep his rushing game under control. If they can take away his ability to scramble, they'll make Nix's life a lot harder than it needs to be.
If the Titans can do these three things, which is a lot to ask for, they should be in prime position to upset the Broncos in week one.
