Titans HC Lashes Out at Refs After Brutal Call
The Tennessee Titans have been dealing with a tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings today. It hasn't helped that the NFL referees have been doing a horrible job early on in the game.
After a horrible unnecessary roughness call for leading with the helmet, head coach Brian Callahan let the referees hear it. Watching the video of the play, it was clear that the defender lead with his shoulder.
Here's a video of Callahan going after the NFL referees following their call:
Callahan has every right to be upset. Missing such critical calls simply can't happen.
So far in today's game, things haven't been going well for the Titans. Whether it be due to missed calls or simply getting beat by a very good team, Tennessee appears to be in for a rough all-around afternoon.
At the time of this writing, the Titans are losing to the Vikings by a score of 13-3.
Unfortunately, all year long Tennessee has struggled to get things going. The referees are not at fault for today's entire performance. At the end of the day, the Titans simply haven't been a good football team this year.
Ahead of today's game, Tennessee was just 2-7. That record doesn't seem likely to improve at this point in time. Hopefully, the Titans can pick up their level of play throughout the rest of the game and come back to pull off a win.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the game has in store. Things have not been going well so far, but there is an entire second half left to play.
For the sake of the refs, they better not miss more calls. Callahan would lose it even worse than he already has and his frustration is 100 percent valid.
