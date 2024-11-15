Vikings Get Two Huge Injury Updates Before Titans Game
The Tennessee Titans are making final preparations for their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Obviously, it's going to be a very tough game for the team.
Coming into this week's game, the Vikings are looking like a very serious contender in the NFC. They hold a 7-2 record ahead of Sunday's game. As for the Titans, they're just 2-7 at this point in the year.
With that being said, Minnesota has received two huge injury updates before taking on Tennessee.
As shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Vikings will have both star running back Aaron Jones and quarterback Sam Darnold available to play this week. Jones has been dealing with a rib injury, while Darnold has had a hand issue.
Both players are going to major keys for Minnesota in order to pull off a win on the road.
For the Titans, this makes things more difficult. Neither player was "expected" to miss this week's game, but their presence will be a challenge for the Tennesse defense.
On the offensive side of the football, the Titans need to have a strong performance if they're going to be able to compete with the Vikings. Will Levis needs to have his best game of the season. He is coming off of a positive performance last week.
A major key for the defense will be finding ways to put pressure on Darnold. Darnold threw three interceptions last week and two interceptions the week before.
If Tennessee can put pressure on Darnold, they could force some turnovers. Being able to force takeaways would give the Titans a fighting chance to pull off the upset.
All of that being said, both players will be available on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully, the Tennessee defense is ready for a dogfight and can limit both Darnold and Jones to give themselves a chance at their third win of the year.
