Titans QB Healthy and Confident for Vikings Game
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is set to make his second consecutive start in Week 11 as the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium.
Levis, 25, made his return to the field last week against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury. Levis completed 18 of 23 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in arguably his best performance of the season.
Levis didn't have any setbacks from the injury after the game, and he feels good going into the game tomorrow against the Vikings.
"I feel good," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Able to reset physically and mentally. It was good for me, I felt like, and I didn't feel like I ever lost my confidence, but definitely built it throughout those weeks. I was able to take time to improve on certain things in my game off the field and then also obviously get healthy. So coming back on the field, not limited in how I was throwing the ball, that got me a lot of confidence back. When I was able to get that ability to throw the ball back, I feel like I got my swagger back a little bit and felt better out there."
With Levis' health and confidence at an all-time high, he'll look to keep things grooving and moving against a Vikings defense that is hungry to force turnovers. They lead the league in takeaways with 20, so they will be keen to force Levis to cough the ball up, as he has done 11 times already in six starts this season.
Levis and the Titans' offense will look to answer the bell as they take on the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!