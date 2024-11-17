Titans vs. Vikings Prediction Much Closer Than Expected
The Tennessee Titans are coming into their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings with one of the worst records in the league at 2-7.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are on the opposite end of the spectrum with a 7-2 mark, making them a favorite in today's matchup.
However, CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco anticipates the game being closer than expected, giving the Vikings a 23-20 win.
"The Vikings are out on the road for a second straight week and didn't look good last week against the Jaguars, but found a way to win. Sam Darnold has not been good the past few weeks. The Titans are playing for the future, but they will show up and play well here. Look for a close game with the Vikings winning it late," Prisco writes.
The Titans have enjoyed a newfound energy in the past few weeks after beating the New England Patriots at home and getting Will Levis back in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Having positive developments in back-to-back weeks could be the momentum the Titans need for their game against the Vikings.
The Vikings are one of the NFL's best teams, but they have looked a little suspect in the past few weeks. After losing back-to-back games to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams following a 5-0 start, the team has squeaked by against the likes of the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, two AFC South rivals that should have been blown out.
The Vikings will get another crack at demolishing an AFC South team, but the Titans will do everything in their power to send them back to Minnesota on a somber flight.
Kickoff between the Vikings and Titans is set for 12 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on CBS and Paramount+.
